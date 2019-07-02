2019 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor | Extra Butter

Before you fill out the ballot for your Oscars pool, Mark S. Allen breaks down the odds for actor and offers his top pick. Academy Award Nominees: Christian Bale, “Vice” - Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born” - Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate” - Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” - Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book.” Also, hear from Bale, Cooper, Dafoe, and Malek. Interviews & footage provided by: 20th Century Fox, Annapurna Pictures, CBS Films, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures

