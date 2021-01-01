Over 900,000 people in the Sacramento, Foothill and Valley region will wake up tomorrow with little or nothing to eat. Take a stand against hunger today.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of thousands of families, children, single parents, seniors and other members of your community will wake up tomorrow not knowing where their next meal will come from. This includes not knowing if they'll have food for the holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Make a direct impact on your community and help give these people the meals they deserve. Join ABC10 and Wells Fargo in the 2021 Stand Against Hunger. Every dollar you give makes sure no one goes without a meal this holiday season and into the new year. Donate today to the food bank of your choice by clicking on one or more of the links below.

Click the names of the food banks below to donate now.

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano has served its community for more than 45 years. After serving a record-high number of people last December, the Food Bank continues to assist an average of 80,000 more people each month than prior to the pandemic.

Your support will help Feed El Dorado strengthen its ability to end hunger in El Dorado County by nourishing food insecure families, children and seniors who struggle to make ends meet in today's difficult times.

Placer Food Bank began in 1970 and hasn't stopped serving the community since. It has grown from a small grassroots agency to the leading advocate and food distributor for hunger-relief. Placer Food Bank provides access to nutritious, fresh, and non-perishable food and grocery products to people of all ages and in varying life circumstances who struggle with hunger in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer county.

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services is the largest nonprofit provider of basic human needs in Sacramento County. The goal is simple: offer the community the resources needed to shape a better tomorrow. Currently, the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services is on track to deliver on 40 million pounds of food this year, or 33 million meals, to members of the Sacramento County community. When you donate $1, it can provide 5 meals to a family.

Second Harvest of the Greater Valley is an emergency hunger relief organization. Through a network of programs, partners, and agencies, Second Harvest strives to shorten the distance between hunger and hope in eight local Northern California counties.

Yolo Food Bank is the leading food security provider serving Yolo County residents, nearly 50% of whom reside in households that did not earn enough to predictably meet their basic needs each month even prior to the COVID-19 emergency. The disruption of the pandemic has had an outsized impact upon these families, and Yolo Food Bank increased service quickly to meet the nutritional needs of now 60,000+ children, seniors, farm workers, students, and others with more than one million pounds of free, fresh food each month from nearly 130 access sites countywide.

The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank's mission is to lead the fight against food insecurity through community partnership. The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank is committed to answering to the needs of their community through food distribution.

THANK YOU TO ABC10’s STAND AGAINST HUNGER SPONSORS:

