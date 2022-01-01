Race and Culture
- Spheres of Reflection sculpture installed at MLK Park
- What is being done to push Native American history to be taught in schools
- Black nonprofit, farmers call for cannabis tax and small business reform in Sacramento
- Brown Skin Brunchin' | Creating a safe space for Black women professionals
- How Seattle's Louie Gong became one of the most successful Native artists in history
- Clyde Bellecourt, longtime Native American activist, has died
- Bill defining hate crimes as violent felonies dies in California committee
- Indigenous community honors five victims from Denver and Lakewood shooting spree
- Just 1% of the 7 million US climbers are African American, study finds
- One-on-one with Seattle's first Indigenous city council president
- American Indians are 3.3 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19
- America's longest war was partially fought in Arizona
- 1st case of the omicron variant is detected on Navajo Nation
- Happy Kwanzaa: Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum presents Ujamaa Market Day