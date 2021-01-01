Politics
Featured
- Newsom Recall Election Results | Interactive map
- California recall goes into final swing for Election Day | Recall Election Updates
- Watch the vote: This is what happens to California ballots
- Newsom recall basics: How to vote in California’s election
- California election's chief says recall election is secure
- California's gubernatorial recall is Tuesday: 5 things to know
More Stories
- If Newsom is recalled, how would a Republican governor get anything done?
- Are there enough ‘mad moms’ in California to recall Gov. Newsom from office?
- Latinos statewide currently lagging behind in returning recall ballots
- California recall candidates stretch the truth on COVID, climate change and more
- Who is Kevin Kiley and what would he do as governor?
- Newsom Recall Election: Latest Results, Maps, & In-Depth Articles
- Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager plans to retire in 2023
- 'I want to vote for something that can help us' | Voters across California cast their ballots
- Japan, US, South Korea call on North Korea to return to arms talks
- Donors pledge $1.2 billion in emergency funds for Afghans
- Protestors and supporters react to President Biden's visit to Sacramento