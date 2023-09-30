Ohana Dance Group hosts event, raises money for Maui wildfire victims

Sacramento based Ohana Dance Group hosted a Maui benefit concert to bring communities together, share culture and raise funds for wildfire victims Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly two months after the Maui wildfires began, the Sacramento community is still raising funds to support the victims of the deadly and catastrophic fires.

The Sacramento based Ohana Dance Group hosted a Maui benefit concert to bring communities together, share culture and raise funds for wildfire victims Saturday.

“The energy is so high, it's so positive. There is that aloha spirit just pulsing in the air,” said Anna Manzano Fairbairn with the Ohana Dance Group. “It's very beautiful to see everybody coming together to do what they can to really lift our friends and family and extended community up out of what they're continuing to go through out there.”

The event was hosted at House Kitchen and Bar on Capitol Mall Saturday evening, allowing people to buy tickets to watch the show and help out. Organizers say 100% of the ticket proceeds will go toward helping Maui wildfire victims through the Maui Strong Fund Hawaii Community Foundation. Attendees also participated and bid on a silent auction. .

The fires killed a total of 97 people, making it the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii history and one of the deadliest fires in U.S. history. At least 31 people are still missing and nearly 2,000 buildings were destroyed by the blaze.

“It's top of mind for us and we'll continue to do what we can at the Ohana Dance School, we'll continue to do what we can to raise money to support our loved ones that are back in Maui,” said Jeanelle Loui with the Ohana Dance Group.

“Events like this are so vital because my family is still suffering. It's not just right after the fire, please donate. It's about rebuilding, it's about community and it's about these people who lost their homes, and they lost family members,” said Nancy Heffernan, attendee who has daughters who survived the fire.

Organizers say this is one of many events they have hosted to raise more than $8,500 to help victims and their families out.

“It's making sure that they feel held by the community, that they have a future beyond tomorrow,” said Manzano Fairbairn. “[It’s about] making sure that they're able to rebuild and kind of put a foundation under them again.”

For more information about the Ohana Dance Group and how you can help donate to victims, click HERE.

