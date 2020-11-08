Maya Rudolph responds after her name trends on Twitter following Kamala Harris VP announcement

The "SNL" star responded to the news while filming a panel for Entertainment Weekly

NEW YORK — Live from New York, it's... an interesting day if you happen to be former "SNL" star, Maya Rudolph.

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden announced that he has chosen former California Attorney General and current U.S. Senator, Kamala Harris as his running mate.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rudolph was in a panel when the news broke, and told panel hosts "Ruh-roh."

EW also says that the actor said during the panel "I love going to the show any excuse I can get...I just didn't really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there's anyone who can work it out I'm sure Lorne has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there."

maya rudolph the next time lorne calls pic.twitter.com/nYSBbdtF18 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 11, 2020

Rudolph recently received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Sen. Harris during season 45 of "Saturday Night Live."

In no time, fans on Twitter began discussing their excitement over the possibility of getting to see Rudolph portray Harris once again on the iconic sketch-comedy show.

Maya Rudolph walking into SNL contract negotiations pic.twitter.com/zXmkQf0bgY — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 11, 2020

Rudolph made her first appearance as Harris during the season 45 premiere of "SNL" in September of 2019, which Harris responded to, saying "that girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me."

YES SHE WAS SENATOR HARRIS!!! https://t.co/nW9tRdJu6D — Maya Rudolph (@MayaRudolph) September 29, 2019

Rudolph went on to portray Harris several more times throughout the "SNL" season, including one performance calling herself "the funt" (fun aunt),and featuring herself jokingly sipping on a cocktail during a debate.

So excited for Senator Kamala Harris as the VP pick, but ECSTATIC for @nbcsnl and @MayaRudolph. We need a lot more of this... pic.twitter.com/rXCtEMUZPP — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) August 11, 2020

Many fans were saddened and disappointed following Harris' decision to drop out of the Democratic presidential primary in December of 2019, worrying that they wouldn't see Rudolph get the chance to play her again.