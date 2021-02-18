Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame announces Legends of Rock exhibit expansion

The exhibit features handwritten drafts of songs and memorabilia from some of history's greatest concerts.

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above originally aired on November 25th, 2019.

It's been a key exhibit at the Rock Hall for more than two decades. On Thursday, the Rock Hall announced a new expansion of the Legends of Rock exhibit.

The exhibit, which features handwritten drafts of hit songs, instruments and outfits from some of history's greatest live shows, will now take over four floors at the Rock Hall. The exhibit opens on Saturday, Feb. 20th, 2021.

Rock music burst onto the scene in the mid-1950s and immediately had an explosive, wide-ranging impact socially and generationally. It became one of the most important artistic movements of the century, and you can see its influence in fashion, youth culture, free speech and more.

The exhibit ranges from rhythm & blues, jazz and folk rock to heavy metal and even hip-hop. It highlights some of the most iconic musical acts past and present.

Some of the most notable artifacts on display in the Legends of Rock exhibit include:

Prince’s Cloud #2 Blue Angel Electric Guitar, created for and used throughout the Purple Rain tour

Two-time Inductee Stevie Nick’s tambourine from the Bella Donna album cover

Jon Bon Jovi’s Fender Stratocaster, one of the Inductee’s very first guitars

Questlove of The Roots’ drum set

Jimi Hendrix’s self-painted 1967 “Love Drops” Gibson Flying V used to record “All Along the Watchtower.”

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana’s Mosrite Gospel Electric Guitar

The exhibit originally began as a partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art and featured an exhibit on the movement's role on setting trends in the fashion industry. It premiered at the Met in 1999 before moving to the Rock Hall.

With the expansion, guests can see artifacts related to the spirit of rock and roll, along with how legendary artists have created their iconic sounds. Artifacts from more than 80 singers, songwriters, performers and musicians will now be on display in the expanded exhibit.