'Even some of the parents won’t come up' | Halloween display at North Highlands home scaring decades of trick-or-treaters

Joseph Amey is the mastermind behind an elaborate Halloween display including animatronics, props and even live actors.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — When trick-or-treaters pass the Amey house in North Highlands, they know they are in for a fright.

"I don’t know how many times we’ve had someone running down the street say they wet their pants," said Joseph Amey, the mastermind behind an elaborate Halloween display.

This display including animatronics, props, and even live actors has been a staple of the neighborhood for 20 years.

"Even some of the parents won’t come up, they say 'go on, go on get your candy.' But they won’t come up themselves," Amey said.

For those who brave the front yard filled with ghosts and ghouls, knock on the front door — full-size candy bars and other treats await them.

"Cause if you can make it to the door, you deserve a big candy bar," said Helen Amey, Joseph's mother.

The display requires hours of assembly each year and this Halloween, Amey said, it was delayed by rain and wind. But, Amey said, the hours of work are worth it to put a smile on a kid's face.

"It’s just the satisfaction that everybody loves it," Amey said. "We’ve had parents bring their kids that came here when they were kids. So it’s like turned into a whole generational thing."

Anyone who wants to stop by and see the display for themselves can find the house at 3809 McClellan Drive.

