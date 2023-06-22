A view from the Pacific Coast's tallest lighthouse | Bartell's Backroads

Climb the 145 steps to the top of the Point Arena lighthouse and do a little whale watching while you catch your breath.

Example video title will go here for this video

POINT ARENA, Calif. — Piercing through the waves along the Mendocino coast are a series of treacherous rocks that have haunted sea captains for over a hundred years. To warn ships, you need a really tall lighthouse and that is exactly what you’ll find at Point Arena.

“It is actually the tallest lighthouse on the West Coast. It is 115 feet from the base to the top and about 155 feet from the mean low tide,” said Point Arena lighthouse keeper Mark Hancock.

You can experience just how tall it is by taking a tour and walking up the 145-step spiral staircase. The climb is tough but there are four benches if you need to rest.

“I usually have to rest on all four on the way up,” said Hancock.

Once at the top, you get a spectacular view of the rugged coast. If you are lucky, you might just see some migrating whales flashing a little fin.

“Pretty much all year round we see some kind of whale. Primarily gray whales,” said Hancock.

From the top you can also see Arena Rock, which is a big reason the lighthouse was built.

“It is the size of a football field and it is only six feet deep, and it caused more than 100 shipwrecks,” said Hancock.

TAKE A TRIP ON BARTELL'S BACKROADS:

► See an interactive map of everywhere John has visited on the backroads

► Watch all of the Backroads videos

► Follow John on Facebook

The original Point Arena lighthouse was constructed in 1870. It had to be torn down and rebuilt after the devastating 1906 earthquake that shook San Francisco and the Mendocino coast.

“The top of the tower went five feet to the north and five feet to the south for 45 seconds when it happened, according to the lighthouse keeper who was up there,” said Hancock.

Inside the Lighthouse Museum are relics of past like the old kerosene powered lamp.

“It put out 16,000 lumens and cast a light out 21.5 miles out to sea,” said Hancock.

The Point Arena Lighthouse was also featured in several movies including the 1992 film Forever Young and the 2014 Aaron Paul action film Need for Speed.

If you find you really like the lighthouse keeper lifestyle, you can rent out and spend the night in the old keeper's quarters. Lucky for visitors, an electric light has replaced the old kerosene lamp which had to be filled at the top of the tower.

“About every four hours they would have to carry a five-gallon bucket of kerosene with them to keep the light going,” said Hancock.

The Point Arena lighthouse is open every day. Admission is $5.

MORE LIGHTHOUSES ON THE BACKROADS: Often unnoticed by those driving by, the Point Sur lighthouse has one of the best coastal views in California, and you'll definitely get your steps in for the day.