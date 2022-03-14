Coronavirus could be tied to lower back pain in children | Health Beat with Brea Love

ABC10's health expert explains why lower back pain in children is worrisome, and what to do if a child in your life is experiencing it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Doctors are seeing reports of children with lower-back pain. ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli said that could be due to the omicron variant. The back pain is typically paired with a positive test for COVID-19.

"There's nothing specific to it, it's more just a nonspecific immune activation that leads to this, but the reason it sets off alarm bells in our head when it comes to our kids is because kids don't normally have low back pain," Kohli said.

Adults can have back pain for a variety of reasons, but in children, it can be worrisome. Kohli said it could represent an overgrowth of infection.

"If it happens during this pandemic, you certainly want to get your child rapidly tested as soon as possible. Even in the absence of other symptoms, because we do know that children can have very indolent, or mild, or no symptoms at all when it comes to COVID-19 infection," Kohli said.

