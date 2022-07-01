Getting better sleep in 2022 | Health Beat with Brea Love

For some, getting better sleep is a goal for the new year. Our health expert shares some tips that could help.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For many, better sleep is a goal for 2022.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins said the two most common reasons people visit their primary care doctor is for pain and sleep.

Dr. Hopkins said millions of Americans suffer from sleep disorders. Some can be mild, others more serious, like sleep apnea.

He said when it comes to taking charge of your sleep, you first need to identify the problem. It could be something you're doing, like drinking caffeine too close to bed time or exercising.

If its not a self-induced problem, over-the-counter medicines could help. Many products have antihistamines in them, which means they're not addicting, but can help you get a regular good night's sleep.

"Some people have a different degree of their insomnia," Dr. Tompkins said. "There's a lot of things that you can get over the counter that really are helpful to help you get sleep, but if those things don't work and you don't feel comfortable, speak to your clinician about that because the most important thing is to make sure that sleep disturbance is not an indication of something else going on."

He added that sleep is relative. If you don't think you're getting enough, you're not. Its not something you should compare to another person.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10