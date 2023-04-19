'You can't deny what you see' | Sacramento Kings legend Jerry Reynolds talks Kings history

The Kings are gearing up for Game 3 at the Chase Center in San Francisco Thursday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are currently 2-0 in their series against the Golden State Warriors. This is their first playoff appearance in almost two decades.

But loyal fans and those who have lived in Sacramento can remember a time when the team almost left the state entirely.

Kings legend Jerry Reynolds previously served as their head coach, general manager, and long-time commentator for the Kings -- among other positions.

Reynolds has been with the Kings franchise for so long that his name is actually on the Golden 1 Center building media entrance. On April 13, 2011, Reynolds was commentating on the Kings vs. Lakers game. The Kings lost to the Lakers in that game, but that was also a night that many people thought would be the Kings' last game in Sacramento.

“We felt it'd be our last game, the Kings' last game,” he said. “It was pretty, pretty sad. You know, obviously, I just thought it'd really be unfair to the fans (after) all the support they'd given for the years.”

Ultimately, the team didn’t leave, and, over 10 years later, the team is making national headlines for making the playoffs.

“I think the nation is getting to see what we've known here a long time, that great fan support, just the joy that this team brings to this community and how good they are,” he said. “You know, they've been good all year. But really, we're kind of pushed aside I think, and in the national media viewpoint, but now it's like you can't deny what you see.”

Reynolds gave credit to Coach of the Year Mike Brown and highlighted the play of Kings Center Domantas Sabonis.

“He'd been a two-time all-star in Indiana, and the trade that brought him here was unpopular with some fans for some reason,” he said. “I don't think he has a selfish bone in his body. And then he fits well, and I think to assist De'Aaron Fox, who's just off the charge, talented star and really, probably helps his game a little bit.”