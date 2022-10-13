Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point

Three of the five Northern Californians have been convicted while the other two are accused.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Here's an update on the cases of the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack.

Sean McHugh, of Auburn (accused - upcoming trial)

McHugh is accused of pushing a large metal sign into law enforcement officers and pepper-spraying them. In court documents, screenshots of video from the January sixth attack show a man prosecutors say is McHugh engaged in these exact activities outside the Capitol.

McHugh rejected a plea agreement earlier this year and has a jury trial set for April.

Earlier this month, his attorney filed two motions.

One, to drop all 10 charges against McHugh, saying they're not specific enough and that some of the charges are redundant. The other motion is for McHugh to be released on bond so he can better prepare for the trial. He has been locked up for nearly a year and a half.

The judge has not yet ruled on either.

Tommy Allan, of Rocklin (convicted - pleaded guilty)

Allan pleaded guilty back in August, admitting to entering the Senate Chamber carrying a U.S. flag and flagpole taken from elsewhere in the Capitol and stealing documents from a desk.

He pleaded guilty to one count of "Obstruction of an Official Proceeding." As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the six other charges Allan faced.

He is still awaiting his sentencing hearing.

Jorge Riley, of Sacramento (accused - upcoming trial)

Riley is accused of entering the Capitol — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, which he describes in a video later posted to Reddit.

He posted many photos to his Facebook page that day, including selfies shown in court documents and noted by ABC10 in the days following the attack.

He faces five charges, and his jury trial is set for this upcoming April.

Valerie Ehrke, of Colusa County (convicted - pleaded guilty)

Ehrke pleaded guilty last year, admitting to entering the Capitol building for a short time.

She pleaded guilty to one count of "parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building." As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the three other charges she faced.

A judge sentenced her to three years of probation and $500 in restitution.

Ricky Willden, of Oakhurst (convicted - pleaded guilty)

Willden pleaded guilty in April, admitting to spraying a U.S. Capitol Police officer with a chemical irritant and then throwing the canister at officers, as well as entering the Capitol for a little less than 20 minutes.

He pleaded guilty to one count of "Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers." As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the eight other charges he faced.

He was sentenced back in August to two years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release — and $2,000 restitution.