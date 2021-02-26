Family's snow-survival story goes viral on TikTok

"I think we just went into survival mode." | The Valdez family weathered the winter storm with twin 10-month-old nephews.

SAN ANTONIO — The Valdez family's "snow-survival story" actually started with a celebration.

Omar's brother Christopher and his wife Debora took their four year-old daughter to Disney World for her birthday.

When they tried to return, all of the flights from Florida to San Antonio were canceled. No one had any idea how long the storm would shut down the city.

Omar and his wife Maria quickly realized supplies for the twins were about to run low.

"I think we just went into survival mode," twins aunt Maria Valdez said. "Especially my husband because he is an ex boy scout."

They braved the icy and snowy conditions to get what they needed for the 10-month-old twins. Neighbors also came to the rescue, dropping off baby supplies that they could spare.

But for so many Texans, losing electricity and water was the real challenge.

"I realized that we were going to have to make some hard choices, and that was actually have to sleep with the babies in our arms. Or, because the temperature was going down in the house, keep a stove on in the house, which is also not a good thing," twin's uncle Omar Valdez said. "So, I was sitting there praying to the Lord. I decided I would stay up and be the canary in the room with the stove on."

"I thought to myself, my oldest brother is a boy scout and he is going to be prepared to do all that he needs to do for my boys," twins father Christopher Valdez said.

He instead focused on consoling his wife who was stressed over the conditions.

Five days later, they made it through the worst of the storm. Not only with the twins, but also with their own two children.

"I'm a little traumatized by it -- no electricity. It being really cold, no water and having to constantly boil snow and ice, and even see that run out," Maria Valdez said. "It will definitely be something we wont forget."

Maria posted about their experience on TikTok, and her video quickly went viral with over 200,000 views and growing.

Their bother and sister-in-law are both grateful for the love and care they showed to their boys during this historic storm.

"It was a bonding experience with them as well," twins mother Debora Valdez said. "There's a love that was already there, but it's even just more magnified now."