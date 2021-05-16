Sacramento woman reveals she’s behind popular Kardashian family parody account

The famous family loved the account so much, they tracked down Natalie Franklin and invited her on their show.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The popular Instagram account @norisblackbook is a parody of Kim Kardashian West’s oldest daughter North West and her thoughts on the famous family. It has more than one million followers and a Sacramento connection. For the first time, the author revealed her identity publicly.

Sacramento native Natalie Franklin started the account eight years ago when North was born. She said she was inspired by another celebrity kid’s parody account and thought starting one of her own would be fun.

“The Kardashians had just come out with their Babies-R-Us line, which is like a kid clothing line. Before they were showing North’s face, they would show just her outfits, or like her legs down,” Franklin said. "I was talking to friend like ‘ugh, can you imagine being North West, you get here and they’re putting you in Babies-R-Us. She should be wearing Prada, Balenciaga, Chanel, Louis Vuitton’ and then like a light bulb went off.”

She said it was never her intention to grow a big following.

“I think when you’re doing something you enjoy, you don’t have this goal of like 'I’ve got to get to a million, I’ve got to this.' My only goal was I just really want people to enjoy it,” she said.

Among those millions of followers are members of the Kardashian family. They tracked Franklin down and invited her on for the final season of their reality show, 'Keeping up with the Kardashians.'

This was the first time the public would know she ran the account. Although, Franklin said it was never a secret. She just didn’t want to explain it.

“My friend was doing my hair one day and I was telling her about it and she was like, ‘So you’re pretending to be a baby?’ When you put it that way you’re making it weird, it’s not weird,” she said.

Franklin said filming the show was a relaxing experience. She compared it to catching up with old friends.

“It was funny at the end, Khloe was like, ‘Oh what did you think was going to happen today?’ I was like I don’t know and she said, ‘Did you think we were going to come and throw a drink in your face?’ And I was like I actually would have loved that to be honest,” Franklin said.

She did get to virtually meet North West. Franklin said she matched the parody perfectly.

“She had no interest in having a conversation with me and I really loved that. Because that’s girl I wrote. That’s the character I gave her. She can’t be bothered with the peasants,” she said.

Franklin said she wants to explore other avenues of writing off of Instagram, but she will keep the account going as long as North says it okay.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Rescuing one Guinea Pig at a time in Walnut Grove California | NorCal Strong