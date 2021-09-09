40 pets displaced by Hurricane Ida being cared for in Arizona

The Arizona Humane Society picked up 24 dogs and 16 cats who were displaced by the storm in Louisiana.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona is now caring for 24 dogs and 16 cats that were displaced by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, thanks to Arizona Humane Society (AHS) staff.

A team of six AHS staff members picked up the 40 animals in El Paso, Texas, on Sept. 3 after a 22-hour drive. The society made the trip to help out the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) as it deals with power shortages.

The humane society's team picked up the animals and brought them back to Arizona for health exams. AHS is still waiting to give updates on whether the pets will need temporary foster care or if they are ready for adoption, according to a press release.

AHS has been able to rescue 843 animals this year from other shelters due to weather emergencies like the Telegraph Fire, Backbone wildfire and the Gila Bend floods.

Back in 2005, AHS rescued more than 200 pets due to Hurricane Katrina.

The humane society's Project Reachout Program allows it and other partner organizations to move animals across the country when emergencies arise.

"Due to initiatives like Project Reachout, AHS has undergone one of the most rapid transformational changes in animal welfare in the country decreasing euthanasia by 82 percent and saving an additional 115,000 lives," the AHS website said.

"AHS has become a 'destination' shelter for at-risk pets due to our innovative and lifesaving behavior and medical programs as well as our Ethical No-Kill Philosophy."

