Lake Tahoe wildlife rescue not allowed to care for black bear cubs until improvements made

Officials say they wildlife rescue will have to make improvements to their facility enclosures and fencing.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) says a wildlife center in Lake Tahoe will have to make some improvements before being allowed to care for black bear cubs again.

CDFW says Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has a permit that lets them take care of native wildlife, but that permit doesn't include big game species like deer, elk and black bears. Their secondary permit expired back in July 2021.

After a black bear cub escaped their care back in early August, the CDFW says they'll have to make improvements to their facility enclosures and fencing before they'll be able to care for an orphaned or injured black bear cub again. Once those improvements are made, CDFW can look at renewing.

"Upon completion, CDFW will perform a site inspection and evaluate Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s request to renew its agreement to temporarily possess and rehabilitate injured and orphaned black bear cubs," said Peter Tira, spokesperson for CDFW.

The bear was known as Tamarack, named after the wildfire that burned from Alpine County into Nevada. The underweight and dehydrated bear cub arrived to the rescue with burns on its paws. In early August, the bear ultimately escaped from the wildlife rescue.

Greg Erfani, a spokesperson for Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, described the modification as minor ones to their bear enclosures.

"We felt that after our evacuation due to the Caldor Fire this would be the best time to make the changes since all of our animals had been evacuated," Erfani said in an email to ABC10.

"We expect to be fully operational in the latter part of November and believe these changes will give LTWC the best bear facility in the area. Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is expecting to be fully operational in the latter part of November," Erfani added.

WATCH ALSO: