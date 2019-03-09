The Sacramento Public Library, ABC10 and Fortune School have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." The following are the selections for September 2019.

The King of Kindergarten - Derrick Barnes

Starting kindergarten is a big milestone, and the hero of this story is ready to make his mark! CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Rosie Goes to Preschool - Karen Katz

Rosie, a helpful preschooler, offers advice to children facing their first day of preschool. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Story of Ruby Bridges - Robert Coles

Six-year-old Ruby Bridges must confront the hostility of white parents when she becomes the first African American girl to integrate Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1960. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Take Your Pet to School Day - Linda Ashman

When pets show up with their kids at Maple View Elementary, it's total chaos! But who said they could come? Could it have been... the pets themselves? CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

All’s Faire in Middle School - Victoria Jamieson

Homeschooled by Renaissance Fair enthusiasts, eleven-year-old Imogene has a hard time fitting in when her wish to enroll in public school is granted. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

School’s First Day of School - Adam Rex

It's the first day of school at Frederick Douglass Elementary and everyone's a little bit nervous, especially the school itself. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Marisol McDonald Doesn’t Match - Monica Brown

Marisol McDonald, a biracial, nonconformist, soccer-playing pirate-princess with brown skin and red hair, celebrates her uniqueness. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Boy at the Back of the Class - Onjali Q. Raúf

When quiet, nine-year-old Ahmet arrives in their classroom, a boy and his friends fail to draw him out but try a new plan after learning he is a Syrian refugee. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Last Last-Day-of-Summer - Lamar Giles

When adventurous cousins Otto and Sheed Alston accidentally extend the last day of summer by freezing time, they find it not as much fun as they expected. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Brown Girl Dreaming - Jacqueline Woodson

Raised in South Carolina and New York, Woodson always felt halfway home in each place. In vivid poems, she shares what it was like to grow up as an African American in the 1960s and 1970s. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.