SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the first day of school approaches, a number of organizations are getting ready to accept donations of school supplies.

Some students may not have everything they need for the upcoming academic year. These donations will help these students get the school year off to a good start.

Here are some organizations within both San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties that are accepting donations of school supplies.

San Joaquin County Backpack Drives, Giveaways

1. San Joaquin County Department of Child Support Services Block party

The San Joaquin County Department of Child Support Services is scheduled to have its 4th annual block party on July 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event features a raffle that gives an attendee a chance to win a backpack filled with school supplies.

School supplies can be donated at the Weber Point Events Center at 221 N. Center St. in Stockton.

2. Stuff the Bus 2019

Weberstown Mall in Stockton will host this back-to-school drive. Donations benefit Stockton Unified School District's Families in transition and Foster Youth.

Organizers are asking for paper products, pencil, pens, binders, scissors, tape and calculators.

Donations can be dropped off at the center court of Weberstown Mall from July 13 to July 27 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

3. Tracy Interfaith Ministries

Tracy Interfaith Ministries is asking for donations of backpacks and school supplies until the end of July.

Tracy Interfaith Ministries is located at 311 W. Grant Line Road in Tracy. They are open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Stanislaus County Backpack Drives, Giveaways

1. Backpack Palooza

Stanislaus County is working with Volunteers of America's Operation Backpack to give school supplies to homeless and low-income children in Stanislaus County.

They are accepting donations until July 31. For more information and drop off locations, click here.

2. Modesto Gospel Mission’s “Back to School Block Party

Modesto Gospel Mission is hosting a "Back to School Block Party" that will give children new shoes for the upcoming school year.

The event is scheduled to feature free haircuts, crafts, games and lunch.

The event takes place at Modesto Gospel Mission at 1400 Yosemite Blvd. in Modesto on July 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.

3. World Relief Modesto

World Relief Modesto is accepting donations of backpacks and school supplies for children refugees at 1401 F Street in Modesto.

For more information, click here.

