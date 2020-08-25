McDonald's releasing spicy McNuggets, new McFlurry flavor this fall

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is bringing the heat this fall!
The fast food chain announced Spicy Chicken McNuggets, along with a Mighty Hot Sauce, will be available at participating locations for a limited time beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16.
According to McDonald's, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers. The Mighty Hot Sauce will be made of a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis.
This will be the first time McDonald's has introduced a new flavor of Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983.
McDonald's will also introduce the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry Sept. 16.
The new flavor, available in both snack and regular sizes, will feature vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces blended throughout.