Memorial Day meal deals to purchase in Sacramento

Tired of cooking during the coronavirus pandemic? Restaurants in and around Sacramento have meal deals that can make Memorial Day a little easier.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — For people wanting to have a good meal on Memorial Day with their family while social distancing, several restaurants in the Sacramento area are offering deals for those observing the holiday.

These deals are good for serving more than one person in your home and can save you time instead of preparing it all at home.

Here are some of the places offering deals:

Canon has a variety of meal boxes available for pick-up at their restaurant. These meals can be ordered online and cost from $25 to $45 dollars for two people. The options include:

BBQ meal box

Adobo fried chicken

Whole or half roasted chicken

Crispy lamb pave

Half rack of ribs

Nashville hot eggplant

Drake's Brewing Co. at the Barn in West Sacramento started serving two heat-and-eat meals for customers to takeout which can be ordered online.

They have a chicken meal with a whole chicken marinated in Hazy IPA, roasted on a beer can with plenty of herbs and spices. This comes with a half-pound of green beans gremolata and a pound of potatoes au gratin. All of the food in the chicken meal costs $35.

The second meal contains a rack and a half of St. Lous Ribs, 1 lb of Mac 'n Cheese 1 lb baked beans 1/2 lb side of slaw 4 sides Drakonic BBQ Sauce and side of Papa Roy's Secret Ribs Rub. This meal costs $45.

Sauced in Downtown Commons has a few meals to feed a family and can be ordered online.

Whether you get two whole chickens with three sides or a rack of ribs with a whole chicken and sides, everyone at the table will be full and it won't cost more than $80. The less expensive meals are the cornbread chili pie and the whole chicken with two sides costs $45.

At Sauced customers can also choose to buy a meal for health care workers for $15.

