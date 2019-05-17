May 13 is National Apple Pie Day. The only way to celebrate the sweet day is to enjoy a good slice of the sweet treat.

The question is, where is the best apple pie in Northern California? On Apple Pie Day 2019, we took to the ABC10 Facebook page to ask our followers "Where do you go to get the best slice of apple pie?"

We know nothing can truly beat a homemade apple pie, but here is what you had to say!

1. APPLE HILL

The #1 comment we saw more than any other was Apple Hill. Rhonda Harris made it simple, saying "Apple Hill. Obvs." The popular destination in the Sierra Foothills is so popular that Rob Carlmark actually revealed his top 5 tips for when you plan a trip.

2. MACHADO ORCHARDS

When we told ABC10's John Bartell about National Apple Pie Day, he practically jumped out of his seat! He told us that he has been to the place that serves the best apple pie in California. That place, according to Bartell, is Machado Orchards. The orchard can be found in Auburn on, believe it or not, Apple Lane.

3. FREEPORT BAKERY

Annette Allen Johnson named this Sacramento bakery and we can't wait to try it out! Freeport Bakery sells tons of different desserts, including apple pie! You can visit the bakery on Freeport Blvd. and grab a slice seven days a week.

4. IKEDA'S CALIFORNIA COUNTRY MARKET

ABC10 Facebook follower Judy Yee named Ikeda's as one of her top three places to grab a slice of pie. Apple Hill being another and Costo being the third. Ikeda's Market is a staple in Auburn. The team at Ikeda's starts baking their pies, cookies, and coffee cake every morning at 4 a.m. So you know it is always fresh. I guarantee you won't be able to make it through their Facebook album on every pie they make without your stomach grumbling. Can't make it all the way to Auburn? They have a second location in Davis. You're welcome.

5. BISHOP'S PUMPKIN FARM

Apple pie from a pumpkin farm? I know, we didn't know what to believe at first either but our Facebook follower Felix tells us it is the best, so we had to look into it! The farm is located in Wheatland. According to their Facebook page, the farm has been "harvesting memories since 1973." If you are interested in visiting, the farm is open from 9 a.m to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, until May 17. After that, you will have to wait until Sept.14, 2019 for the Fall season to start.

Those are some of the best places in Northern California to find apple pie, according to our friends on our Facebook page. Did we miss any? Let us know!

