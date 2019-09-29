MODESTO, Calif. — After months of preparation, the memorial corn maze in Modesto honoring Corporal Ronil Singh opened to the public Saturday.

The Newman police officer was killed the day after Christmas in 2018 after he pulled over a suspected drunk driver.

"As a wife of corporal Singh, it means a lot when something like this is given to us from the community," said Anamika Chand-Singh.

Singh and her 1-year-old son got to be the first ones to walk through the maze at Dutch Hollow Farms.



"It's been a long journey to get this all done, but we want to honor you and we want to honor Ronil," said owner John Bos to Singh's widow.

Chand-Singh told ABC10 that Bos' gesture to honor her late husband meant the world to their family.

"Talking on behalf of all survivors – this is what we want to see from the community for our officers who lose their life in the line of duty – to be recognized and honored for all the hard work they've done," explained Chand-Singh.

Bos said he couldn't wait for the moment when Chand-Singh and her son got to enter the maze.

"It was somber going in, but what was amazing was that about a few minutes into the maze all of a sudden you hear laughter and joy and happiness," Bos said. "So there's some healing that can happen with all of this and that's what this is all about."

Chand-Singh said it was heartbreaking to not have her husband there, but felt grateful for the support she's received from the community during the last nine months.

"Ron would want something like this," she added. "We live a couple of miles down, so it’s very close to home and it’s just amazing what the community is doing and what Jon is doing."

The maze will stay open through Halloween.

