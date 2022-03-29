'I never imagined anything like this': Mom of UT basketball player grateful for support after fire

The blaze Feb. 26 wiped out the belongings of Charmane Zeigler and her 4-year-old grandson. The public responded by pledging more than $360,000 thru GoFundMe.

Now Charmane Zeigler, a native New Yorker, is working on creating a new life for herself and little Nori right here in Knoxville. She tells WBIR she's looking for a home where they can live as Zakai Zeigler pursues his dream of college and NBA basketball greatness.

This month, a GoFundMe set up by Zakai Zeigler with UT's blessing raised more than $360,000 to help the Zeiglers. Donors eclipsed the goal -- $50,000 -- within minutes after it was posted.

"It's hard, but I can't say enough about Knoxville because Knoxville has got us through the toughest time of...our...lives," she told WBIR's Robin Wilhoit, emphasizing each word with care. "And I don't know how to repay everybody. But I don't have a family, and the way that my family was embraced through this ... I never imagined anything like this."

The fire wiped out everything the Zeiglers had, including a custom-made wheelchair that her grandson, who has special needs, used. But it also set in motion a huge wave of love and support for the Zeiglers that takes Charmane's breath away. Still.

The angels are all the people from Knoxville, East Tennessee and everywhere else who stepped up this month to help after a fire the night of Feb. 26 destroyed the New York home of Zeigler, the 4-year-old grandson Nori who she's raising, and her 19-year-old son, University of Tennessee freshman guard Zakai Zeigler.

After all the family has been through, it's as if God decided they'd endured enough and it was time for some help from the angels.

"Why are you outside?" :

Charmane Zeigler already suspected East Tennessee had something special. She liked the place and approved of it when she came to visit while her son was considering what college to attend. It was their last stop, she recalled.

Everyone she met was friendly. UT basketball players shared an obvious, close bond. The team coaches knew what they were doing, she thought, and they showed the same kind of belief in her boy that she had in him.

Knoxville felt like the kind of place to which she could entrust her only son while she stayed at home back in Rockaway Beach.

"Me and Zakai -- he is my golden child," said Zeigler, who also has two daughters. "Everybody knows he's my favorite. It's no secret. But he's everyone's favorite. He's his siblings' favorite. He's his nephew's favorite. He's his dad's favorite. He's everyone's favorite. Because he just has this spirit about him."

The family assumed the 5-foot, 9-inch Zakai would take freshman year to get adjusted to life at UT and on the team. Zeigler knew her "old soul" son was driven and hyper-focused -- he's always been that way -- but she soon learned he was ready to make an impression RIGHT NOW.

To her, he hit another gear once the team got to Connecticut for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in November. From that point, he continued to excel, earning a spot as a valued member of the Vols.

The team had a great year, going 14-4 in the SEC, 27-8 overall, and winning the SEC Tournament in Tampa before losing days later in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

As Charmane watched from New York, her son just got better and better.

But on the night of Feb. 26, a two-alarm fire broke out in the Beach Street building where the Zeiglers lived. It destroyed their residence.

UT beat Auburn that Saturday night in Knoxville. Charmane didn't want to tell her son and two daughters what had happened. She didn't want to worry them.

But one of her daughters happened to call after the fire broke out. So Charmane told her what happened. Her daughter then called Zakai and said, Something's going on, you need to call Mom.

"Why are you outside?" he asked when he called her.

She couldn't make herself say the words. Instead, she turned the phone around so he could see for himself on her smartphone camera.

He was ready to come home immediately, to comfort her, she said. He kept apologizing to her that it had happened, that he was so far away and that he wasn't there for her.

She tears up when she recalls those early days after the fire.