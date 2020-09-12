The Humane Society is offering some tips for keeping pets safe during the holiday season

ST. LOUIS — As people begin decorating their homes for the holidays, the Humane Society is reminding pet owners to keep their pets’ safety in mind.

Veterinarians with the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America are offering some tips to keep in mind.

The first tip – be careful with festive food.

Food and drinks are a highlight of the holiday season but they can pose dangers for pets, the Humane Society said.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Avoid feeding your pet anything they are not used to eating. Otherwise, they could end up with an upset stomach.

Fatty and spicy foods, chocolate, and other sweets, which can cause severe stomach issues, should be off-limits to pets.

Don’t give turkey, chicken, or ham bones to your pet. Bones can easily break and splinter, causing mouth injuries and intestinal blockage.

Move cocktails out of your pet’s reach. Even though the impact of alcohol is often mild, call your veterinarian if your pet gets a hold of an alcoholic beverage. Be on the lookout for warning signs such as lethargy, drooling, vomiting, or collapse.

The second tip – keep seasonal plants and decorations out of reach.

Ingesting plants or decorations have the potential to cause vomiting, diarrhea or gastrointestinal irritation. Some can be toxic to pets so it’s important to keep them away from decorations.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Plants such as mistletoe, rosemary, and holly berries can result in severe gastrointestinal upset if eaten.

Christmas trees and other festive decorations can be dangerous to pets. If your pet chews on the lights or cords, they could be electrocuted. If ingested, decorations and tinsel could cause gastrointestinal problems or obstruction. Glass ornaments could pose an additional danger if your pet knocks them off the tree and the ornaments shatter.

Live Christmas trees come with even more concerns. The oils from trees and tree needles can cause gastrointestinal trouble, and if pets eat the needles, those needles could puncture their intestinal lining. But the most dangerous part of the live tree is the water in the tree’s base. The pine sap, preservatives, and fire retardant in the water are harmful to dogs and cats.

The third tip – travel safely and secure your pet.

If your holiday plans include driving, your pet should be properly secured in the vehicle at all times, the Humane Society said. If there were to be an accident and your pet isn’t secure, they could suffer severe or life-threatening injuries.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Small pets should be placed in a pet carrier during car rides, and the carrier needs to be securely fastened.

Dogs should use a pet travel safety harness that attaches to your car’s seat belt.

Make sure your pet is always wearing their collar and identification tags, and if your pet is microchipped, verify that your contact information is current with the microchip company before you leave.