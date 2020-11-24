Coronavirus pandemic causing changes at Christmas tree farms

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the Silveyville Tree Farm in Dixon to modify or get rid of some cherished holiday traditions.

DIXON, Calif. — Christmas tree season is just days away and, with the spike in COVID-19 cases, social distancing is on the minds of many Christmas tree sellers.

Silveyville Tree Farm in Dixon is one of the largest U-Cut Christmas tree farms in the Sacramento Valley and for the past week they’ve received hundreds of calls regarding COVID-19 rules and restrictions.

Co-owner Ted Sefert said he’s telling customers to be prepared for changes.

The farm is just four days away from opening. Sefert is expecting a large crowd on opening day, but this year, crowding is something he and his staff are trying to prevent.

“Our signage is ridiculous. We want to make sure people social distance,” Sefert said.

For generations, Silveyville Tree Farm has created tradition and memories for families during the holiday season. This year, those traditions will either not exist or will be modified.

“We are getting rid of 75% of them: the popcorn, cider, firepit,” he said.

To meet state and county COVID-19 guidelines, Christmas tree farms and stands will have to make a number of changes to prevent crowding situations. And those changes add up.

“We had to do a lot of plexiglass. The plexiglass alone cost $3,000,” Sefert said.

To prevent long lines in at the cash register, visitors will have to wait out in the field to pay for their tree. A Silveyville worker will bring handheld credit card to the customer in an effort move people out faster.

“Instead of 40 to 50 seconds, its two to four seconds, so it speeds everything up, Sefert said.

As for social distancing at the farm, the petting zoo, the picnic tables, and the gift shop will be closed or have restrictions. Sefert said that even the iconic sleigh ride will be limited.

“We are removing the middle row. It takes out a third of our capacity,” he said.

And the biggest change of all is "Pictures with Santa", or rather the lack thereof.

“That is the thing. We have no Santa this year,” Sefert said.

Preventing large crowds starts at the entrance. Only limited number of people will be allowed into the gates of the farm, and that means families may have to wait in their car for a short time.

Regardless of where you are getting your tree this year. Sefert is urging visitors to call the tree farm or stand before going.

