July 2023: ABC10's Teacher of the Month Cathryn Huser

Ms. Huser is teaches first grade at North Davis Elementary in Davis, CA.

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce Cathryn Huser of North Davis Elementary School in Davis, as Teacher of the Month for July 2023. In place for 20+ years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Mr. Sebastian will air multiple times during the month of July. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, July 11* during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

With more than 30 years of experience and from a family of educators, Ms. Huser teaches first grade (all subjects) and is known as a good listener and for creating an inclusive environment for her students. She volunteers in school related programs and frequently funds book fairs to make sure all students leave with a book of choice.

When asked what she loves most about teaching, Ms. Huser said: “I love seeing the growth in my students academically, and socially. Those who teach know there is nothing better than seeing a child's eyes light up when they understand something new or connecting with students through a funny read aloud or a shared experience. It is such a joy to remind children of how much they have learned a see a sense of pride and accomplishment in their eyes.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Huser will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program next year.