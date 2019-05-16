SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A brand new Esquire IMAX ABC10 Teacher of the Year was named Wednesday night in front of a packed house of over 400 cheering guests at the Esquire IMAX Theater in downtown Sacramento. Tracey Hanson, a kindergarten teacher who focuses on STEAM curriculum (Science, technology, engineering, arts and math) currently instructing at David Lubin School in Sacramento, was recognized with the year-long title.

Hanson, was one of 12 ABC10 Teachers of the Month in the running for the honor. She was awarded a $5,000 check from of Schools Financial Credit Union along with an additional prize package courtesy of other sponsors including Sizzler.

For well over 13 years, the Sacramento State College of Education, Schools Financial Credit Union and other key sponsors have partnered with ABC10 on the Teacher of the Month program. Each month, faculty in the College of Education chooses an outstanding teacher as the Teacher of the Month; and at the end of the year they select one from the 12 outstanding monthly winners, as the Esquire IMAX/ABC10 Teacher of the Year.

To nominate a teacher you think is deserving and see all of ABC10’s Teacher of the Month profiles, please visit: http://www.abc10.com/features/teacher-of-the-month.

