Doctors warn against the negative impacts of increased screen time during the pandemic

If you're a parent, you've probably seen this shift first hand.

Whether it's smartphones, laptops or desktops, the Coronavirus pandemic has increased the screen time of children across the country.

"I mean we're seeing in the data that Qustodio has gathered since the shutdown and since the whole pandemic started, kids' use has easily doubled," says Dr. Nicole Beurkens, a clinical psychologist.

The shift is forcing parents to find a new balance, so that screen time avoids old risks.

"We know that especially in children that this can lead to difficulties with sleep patterns, emotional difficulties, behavioral difficulties and academic difficulties at times" explains Dr. Emily Mudd, a pediatric psychologist.

Despite some of the benefits of technology saving the last few weeks of the 2019 academic year through the use of online classrooms, it's also forced a review of the rules about screen time beyond school.

"I'm a big proponent to have things like device-free dinner," suggests Dr. Beurkens. "It's important for them to take breaks, at least every hour and for younger kids every 30 minutes or so," she continues.