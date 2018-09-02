Your heart is in the right place with The Stanford Cardiac Surgery Program at Dameron Hospital. This innovative program adds Stanford Health Care physicians to Dameron’s medical staff and offers advanced surgical techniques and procedures that enhance the standard of heart care at Dameron Hospital and the community.

Led by Dr. Eric Keyser, an experienced cardiothoracic surgeon and faculty member of Stanford’s Cardiothoracic Surgery Department, this cardiac surgery program provides patients with heart and lung disease the highest quality of care close to home.

If you exhibit any of the following symptoms, you may be at risk of developing heart and lung disease:

• Irregular heartbeat

• Shortness of breath

• Discomfort in the chest, arms, back, jaw and/or neck

• Nausea

• Dizziness

• Fatigue

If any of these symptoms persist and you think you may have a medical emergency, please call your doctor, go to the emergency department, or call 911 immediately.

To learn more about The Stanford Cardiac Surgery Program at Dameron Hospital

• Talk to your physician

• Visit dameronheartsurgery.com

• Call 209-944-5550

