SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We need to have a serious talk about garage sales.

According to the New York Times, you can make up to $1,000 selling your old stuff. But, in order to see all that extra cash, you’ll need to put some work in.

Some garage sales I’ve been to in the past weeks weren’t the most inviting places for buyers: disorganized, dirty junk being sold, clothes with stains on them, and rude people.

Let's make you some extra garage sale money by making sure you don't have any garage sale goofs.

Marketing:

Garage sales signs are a good start, but let’s take it to the next level! Websites like yardsales.net and Craigslist, and local apps like Nextdoor are great ways to get the word out about your garage sale. Consumer Reports also suggests posting a quick video of the stuff you’re selling on your Facebook page.

Beating Competition:

Everyone and their Grandma starts their garage sales on Saturday, but Consumer Reports suggests starting on a Thursday or Friday morning. You can catch folks while they are heading to work, driving the kids to school, and beat the competition by a day or two.

Get Organized:

Think about your garage sale as your storefront. You want to put all the good stuff in the front, so all the folks driving by can see your stuff! Also, don't be afraid to use time-tested department store tricks like buy three, get 1 free.

If you have a garage sale tip let Brittany Begley know.