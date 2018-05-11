If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to start thinking about the holidays!

I know the true reason for the season, but I would be lying if I said money doesn't stress me out around this time around the year.

So we turned to Facebook to find out how to have a stress-free holiday.

Sell your old stuff

One Facebook friend Justen waits until December to sell all his kids’ stuff they don't use and use that money to help pay for this year's Christmas gifts.

Put money aside all year long

A handful of Facebook Friends suggested Golden 1 Santa Saver program to help plan for the holidays. This account lets you save money for the holiday all year long and November 1st the money goes into your account.

If you aren't a member of Golden 1 Credit Union, you can try apps like Acorn or Ebates to help you stash some cash for the holidays.

Make gifts

Facebook friend Grace says skip the lines, skip the stress and bake all your friends cookies. Plus you can buy Halloween candy on clearance now, freeze it and use the chocolate for your Christmas cookies.

