More Golden State Stimulus payments going out in next few days

The Franchise Tax Board says the majority of direct deposit payments should be delivered by the end of October. 750,000 checks should be mailed in early November.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 1.1 million Californians will get a boost to their bank accounts in the coming days, as the state sends out a new round of Golden State Stimulus II payments.

This latest round includes about 400,000 direct deposit payments that will be issued on Oct. 29. The Franchise Tax Board (FTB), which handles the payments, says the money typically shows up in bank accounts within a few business days, depending on the bank.

This will likely be the final major round of direct deposit payments. Andrew LePage with the FTB said they expect the “vast majority” of Golden State Stimulus II direct deposits will have gone out by the end of October.

The state will also be mailing about 750,000 checks on Nov. 1. Paper checks can take up to three weeks to arrive.

The state has a schedule for mailed stimulus checks based on the last 3 digits of the ZIP code on the filer's 2020 tax return:

000-044 10/06 - 10/27/21

10/06 - 10/27/21 045-220 10/18 - 11/05/21

10/18 - 11/05/21 221-375 11/1 - 11/19/21

11/1 - 11/19/21 376-584 11/15 - 12/03/21

11/15 - 12/03/21 585-719 11/29 - 12/17/21

11/29 - 12/17/21 720-927 12/13 - 12/31/21

12/13 - 12/31/21 928-999 12/27/21 - 1/11/22

The FTB said if the tax return isn’t processed by the date of your scheduled payment, it could take 60 days after FTB processes the return.

Golden State Stimulus II eligibility

The state of California is in the process of sending stimulus payments to about 9 million eligible people. In previous rounds, the FTB sent payments to about 4.5 million people.

$600 payments will be made to qualified taxpayers with a Social Security number, an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) between $1-$75,000 (both individuals and joint filers), and didn't receive the first round of Golden State Stimulus payments.

$1,000 payments will go out to qualified ITIN filers making $75,000 or less and have one or more dependents.

Additional payment for families with dependents. Eligible families who file with a Social Security Number with one or more dependents are eligible for an additional $500.

If you are wondering how much you could receive from the Golden State Stimulus, the FTB has a tool here.

If you have questions, you can contact the FTB about the Golden State Stimulus:

Phone

800-852-5711

916-845-6500 (outside the U.S.)

Weekdays, 8 AM to 5 PM

Chat

Sign into MyFTB to chat

Weekdays, 8 AM to 5 PM

Mail

Franchise Tax Board

PO Box 942840

Sacramento CA 94240-0040

Direct deposit vs paper check

The FTB is sending out Golden State Stimulus payments in two ways; direct deposit and paper checks sent in the mail. In general, you can expect to get the payment using the same refund option you selected when filing taxes.

Typically, you’ll receive this payment using the refund option you selected on your tax return.

Direct deposit: If you selected direct deposit as your refund option on your tax return

Paper check in the mail: If you selected paper check as your refund option on your tax return If you received an advanced refund through your tax service provider or paid your tax preparation fees using your refund



Pending ITIN

While the tax deadline has passed for most filers, people with a pending Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) may have more time. Here is the latest guidance from the FTB:

If you’re waiting for your ITIN from the IRS, do not file your tax return yet. You must apply for your ITIN on or before October 15, 2021 to receive the GSS I and GSS II. Wait until you have your ITIN. Your tax return must include your ITIN to qualify for the stimulus payment. Most qualified recipients have until October 15, 2021 to file their tax return. Visit Extension to file for more information.

However, if you applied for but have not received an ITIN by October 15, 2021, you have until February 15, 2022 to file your return and still be eligible to receive the GSS I and GSS II.