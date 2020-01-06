x
African American leaders address 'unlawful use of force on peaceful protesters' in San Diego

The media briefing is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the County Administration Building.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — San Diego African American leaders and allies will hold a news conference Monday to address "unlawful use of force and misconduct on peaceful protesters over the weekend." The media briefing will be streamed live on this page at 11:30 a.m.

They say they will be giving more details and specifics during the media briefing, including a list of demands to multiple police departments across the county, as the details are still emerging.

According to the press release, speakers at today's briefing will be:

  • Tasha Williamson, Community Leader 
  • Genevieve Jones-Wright, Executive Director MoGo 
  • Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, Veteran 
  • Ismahan Abdullahi, Executive Director of MAS PACE 
  • Representative from “Showing Up for Racial Justice” 

The media briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the County Administration Building.

