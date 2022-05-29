Help celebrate our community and paint a mural on ABC10's building

Artist Ryan Rhodes is leading the design and painting of the mural representing aspects of the nearby community. A community event is being held Sunday at ABC10.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Celebrate Broadway today with an amazing opportunity to make your mark on ABC10 as part of Sacramento District 4's Community Mural.

Artist Ryan Rhodes is leading the design and painting of the mural representing many aspects of the nearby community. Artists Stefhani Godinez, Brooke Correa, and Gerardo Zambrano are assisting. The team has received input from Mercy Housing, students and teachers at Health Professions High School, and other community organizations,

Anyone can contribute by painting the walls of ABC10 because it's a simple paint by number design.

It's all part of a free Broadway Block Party held on 5th Street consisting of music, food trucks, yoga classes, a car show from Cars & Coffee, and local art.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Located at the ABC10 Building (400 Broadway, Sacramento)

Organized by Community Murals Sacramento and ABC10

More information about this event HERE.

Join us for a fun, free, and hands-on Community Paint Day on Sunday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The mural will be... Posted by ABC10 on Monday, May 23, 2022

