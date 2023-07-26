Capitol Day event fosters professional, social advancement for Chicano and Latino youth

More than 100 student leaders participated in mock legislative committee hearings and a mock caucus session that culminated in a mock Assembly Floor session.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — More than 100 students gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday as part of a program designed to empower Chicano and Latino youth in their academic and professional endeavors.

The Capitol Day event was part of the Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Project's (CLYLP) annual week-long Statewide Leadership Conference in Sacramento. Since its inception in 1982, the conference has provided workshops and seminars to enhance leadership skills, academic preparedness and an understanding of state and local government, among other goals.

Attendees, also known as CLYLP student leaders, participated in a morning press conference, mock legislative committee hearings, and a mock caucus session, which all culminated in a mock Assembly Floor session.

"It's programs like these that nurture the leaders of the future and foster a legacy of excellence for the Latino community," said Lesley Beltran Brizuela, co-chair of the California Latino Capitol Association Foundation, which promotes civic engagement, education and professional development for Latino professionals and students.

Julian Cuevas, vice president of the Dixon Unified School District, also attended as an alum of the program 19 years ago. He was filled with nostalgia seeing students statewide come together to learn how the local government operates.

"To be honest, I never really understood back then the sort of impacts this program would have on my life. Seeing these young adults just taking it in for the first time and putting myself in those shoes and just trying to better understand from where I'm at now, their role is about to change," said Cuevas. "Their lives are about to change and they don't even know yet."

CLYLP student leaders set the tone for Wednesday's Capitol Day event by holding signs that displayed the overarching themes of the event and chanting phrases such as "power" and "California's future leaders."

"This program has changed my life, opened so many doors for me not only in my culture but career path. Spokespeople have given me the opportunity to ask questions and given me a starter on my career," said Maya Posadas, a CLYLP student leader.

When speaking with ABC10, many student leaders touched on how the program demonstrated the importance of representation and fostering an environment of belonging.

"A big takeaway was I'm not the only one who struggles with the struggles that come with being a Chicana or Latina... Even though we may come from different countries, there's central struggles we've dealt with internally and externally," said Xitlalmina Arroyo Murillo.

"It is amazing to see all these fellow Chicanos with us right now. To say they are my friends, that they look like me, they are part of my familia... it was amazing to see how it was incorporated to this program," said Ian Partida.

For all the student leaders who participated in the week-long Statewide Leadership Conference, Beltran Brizuela had this message to share:

"You belong here. You belong on the inside of the Capitol and on these west steps. Embrace your heritage and let it be the strength that propels you forward. Your presence here shows the tremendous power of Latino voices driving meaningful change in California."

