Here's how Día De Los Muertos is being celebrated around Northern California

Festivals celebrating the Day of the Dead will be popping up in the Central Valley and Sacramento region this weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Festivals honoring the dead will be held in cities across the Central Valley and Sacramento region this weekend to celebrate Día De Los Muertos.

The Mexican holiday is celebrated in the U.S. this year on Nov. 1 and 2 and traditionally welcomes back dead loved ones for a brief reunion celebratory reunion.

Below is a list of Día De Los Muertos celebrations happening around the Sacramento region.

Sacramento

Panteón De Sacramento

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Latino Center of Art and Culture - 2700 Front St., Sacramento, CA

About: The 13th annual celebration will be hosted and at the Latino Center of Art and Culture through the entire weekend and will feature food, music, performances, vendors, alters and more.

Día De Los Muertos Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: The Washington Neighborhood Center - 400 16th St., Sacramento, CA

About: The annual celebration will be held at the Washington Neighborhood Center featuring food, music, family activities and a full gallery showcasing and educating the community about the Altars.

"From Living to Spirit" Free Art Show

When: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: 1324 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA

About: Día De Los Muertos Art exhibit and alter by Sacramento artist Roberta Sandoval Wong hosted by the The Vida de Oro Foundation.

Elk Grove

Día De Los Muertos Celebration

When: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Marketplace 99 near Chuck E. Cheese - 9134 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA

About: Hosted by Marketplace 99, the even will feature live performances, kids' activities, giveaways, prize drawings and more.

Stockton

Día De Los Muertos Community Street Fiesta

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday Oct. 29

Where: Mexican Heritage Center - 111 S. Sutter St. Stockton, CA

About: Stockton's Mexican Heritage Center Gallery will be hosting a community street festival that will include several cultural dance performances, street art, face painting, food and cultural vendors, live music, a car show and 20 community alters.

Riverbank

Día De Los Muertos Festival

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Plaza Del Rio, Downtown - 6702 3rd St. Riverbank, CA

About: The city of Riverbank's Parks and Recreation Department will host a Day of the Dead festival in downtown that will feature alters, entertainment, food, music, performances and more.

