'I'm really excited' | 23rd annual United College Action Network's HBCU Recruitment College Fair

The college fair ended with more than 20 students earning on-the-spot admissions to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, also called HBCU's.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento High School seniors are preparing for their future. About 70 students attended the 23rd annual United College Action Network's HBCU Recruitment College Fair.

The event was held on Monday at the high school gymnasium. More than 35 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, also called HBCU's, participated in the fair. It came with possible on-the-spot college admissions, scholarships and fee waivers.

During the recruiting efforts, students learned more about HBCU's. These institutions were developed in the early 19th century as a result of racism and legal segregation. While other higher learning institutions limited or barred Black people from enrollment, HBCU's provided access to full education.

"It's not exclusively for African Americans," said Barbara Evans, organizational consultant, United College Action Network. "The staff has always been diverse. We welcome anyone who wants to be a part of the HBCU family."

Lia Mack, a senior at Sacramento High School, attended the fair to explore educational opportunities. She's primarily interested in studying political science or criminal justice. Mack says she wants to pursue a career in the legal field to help make a positive change in the world.

"I'm feeling very anxious," said Mack. "I'm also feeling excited because I'm going to be out in the world on my own. My mom went to college, but a lot of people in my family did not go to college. I'm planning to just head straight to college with no gap years."

Amaya Pernell, a senior at Sacramento High School, attended the fair too. She's interested in going to college to pursue a career in health administration. For Pernell, the HBCU life comes with a sense of belonging. She says her top three schools include Howard University, Hampton University and Spelman College.

"As a senior, I'm really excited to take those next steps," said Pernell. "I'm interested in an HBCU because of the representation. It really shows that I can be successful, I can go to school and I can go to college."