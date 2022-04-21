Big Day of Giving | Closing the philanthropy gap

Study| Nonprofits led by people of color are generally under-resourced, with less staff and fewer financial opportunities than those led by their white counterparts.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — You might want to mark your calendar for the 10th annual Big Day of Giving on Thursday, May 5th. It's all about supporting more than 700 nonprofits serving the Greater Sacramento region and surrounding areas.

The Sacramento Region Community Foundation created the campaign to strengthen the local nonprofit sector. The Foundation's mission is to "transform communities through focused leadership and advocacy that inspire partnerships and expand giving."

The Foundation is encouraging people to participate in Big Day of Giving early. That includes making financial donations or offering time through volunteering activities at local nonprofits that need it most.

Nonprofit organizations led by people of color struggle the most. That's according to a 2020 report from the Building Movement Project (BMP), an organization that "supports and pushes the nonprofit sector by developing research, creating tools and training materials, and facilitating networks for social change."

The report, titled "On the Frontlines: Nonprofits Led by People of Color Confront COVID-19 and Structural Racism," found that Black-led groups reported decreases in funding in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.

The report also shows COVID-19 exacerbated existing needs and inequities caused by structural racism, poverty, and inequitable policies. Researchers listed the following key findings:

Organizations led by people of color are preparing for multiple crises in the immediate future due to unmet survival needs, a resurgence of COVID-19, and policies that criminalize communities of color.

People of color-led organizations that are responding to the uprisings against anti-Black racism need partnerships and investments that deepen their organizing, advocacy, and solidarity efforts.

Since the start of the pandemic, organizations have been pivoting to meet the pressing demands of their communities and filling the gaps left by ineffective government policies and systems.

The toll on nonprofit leaders of color, particularly women of color leaders, is immense.

The long-term financial stability of POC-led nonprofits is unclear.

The report also explains that nonprofits led by people of color are generally under-resourced, with less staff and fewer financial opportunities than those led by their white counterparts.

Black Womxn United (BWU) is one of many Black-led nonprofits in Sacramento. Three Black women, Imani Mitchell, Autumn Asters, and Elika Bernard, founded the organization in 2017.

The mission of BWU is to be "dedicated to the education, protection, and advancement of all Black womxn." BWU holds a signature march each year to empower Black women and girls in Sacramento. Last year, the march turned virtual.

"We try to create a space where Black women and girls can be, and just belong," said Lisa Carlson, board vice president, Black Womxn United. "Our fundraising is usually done through our march. We lost a great portion of that because of the pandemic. We do not have the staff that we used to have."

Dr. Aja Holmes, who's originally from Chicago, moved to Sacramento for work in 2014. She discovered BWU on Facebook. After learning more about the organization, Holmes decided to become a volunteer. Now, she relies on BWU for sisterhood.

"Black Womxn United was there for us during the pandemic," said Holmes. "They provided therapy for folks who needed it. It was my first time getting therapy and being part of group therapy. Black Womxn United found it within their budget to provide it for free. We have to be able to provide organizations, like those, the funding that they need to be able to continue serving our communities."

When it comes to closing the philanthropy gap, researchers recommend more support for organizations led by people of color. That includes:

Commit to Supporting Black- and POC-led Organizations

Fund more POC-led groups with unrestricted and multi-year funding — trust them to know the needs of their communities and to develop responsive programs, services, and efforts.

Make targeted investments to support Black-led organizations.

Expand long-term support of grassroots organizing, civic engagement, and mobilization efforts.

Make funding priorities more transparent and prevent "gatekeeping" through affirmative outreach to POC-led nonprofits via briefings, in-language information, and informational interviews.

Provide resources for multiracial collectives and coalitions to emerge and grow.

Buttress the ability of non-Black people of color groups to deepen their political education and solidarity efforts with Black-led groups and Black communities.

Support infrastructure of POC-led groups by including funds for general operations and administrative resources as part of all grants.

Align Internal Commitments to Racial Equity with External Grantmaking

Assess the grantmaking impact through a racial equity lens.

Consult with POC leaders for their ideas on how to deepen racial equity within foundations.

Invest more funds and for longer periods of time even if investment returns are declining.

Give above the 5% payout requirement.

Maintain flexibility of approach by substantially simplifying applications and reporting requirements; accepting verbal reports; and making these changes permanent.

Balance Rapid Response Funding with a Decades-Long Strategy

Provide ongoing rapid response support with an emphasis on addressing the urgent needs of communities of color and resourcing POC-led groups with deep ties to their communities.

Provide resources for remote work, PPE for in-person work, and digital organizing and outreach training.

Fund future scenario planning efforts.

Invest in POC Leaders with an Emphasis on Sustainability

Support the long-term sustainability of nonprofit leaders of color through coaching, fellowships, sabbaticals, and wellness stipends.

Include and integrate sustainability funding in all grants.

Support the leadership of nonprofit leaders of color by resourcing networks, learning and strategy spaces, scenario planning, and skills building.

Identify ways to strengthen middle management within organizations.

Provide opportunities for young people of color to explore the nonprofit sector through internships, fellowships, and training programs.