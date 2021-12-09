Exploring Black representation in theater | Taking the Stage

In Sacramento, Celebration Arts is a non-profit organization that provides performing arts training to Black people and others in underserved communities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Theater is an overwhelmingly white industry. That's coming from a 2019 report by the Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC). It shows all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City are owned and operated by white people.

The same report shows 58% of all roles on Broadway and other stages in New York City went to white actors during the 2018-2019 theater season, making them the most visible on stage. Black performers only accounted for 29% of roles. That’s up from 23.2% in the previous season.

Black people are not the only ones facing a lack of representation in the arts. In fact, according to the AAPAC report, representation for other non-white groups on New York City stages dropped.

Asian American representation continued to decline for the second season in a row from 6.9% to 6.3%, Latino actors dropped from 6.1% to 4.8%, actors of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) descent fell from 2% down to 1.3%, and Indigenous actors fell to 0% from 0.2% in the previous season.

Authors of the AAPAC report said, “while it is a positive indication that the industry seems to be placing more value on Black representation this season than in years past, it is also alarming that all other BIPOC races tumbled. It's as if the industry could not hold more than one aspect of diversity at a time, especially if doing so would threaten the perceived primacy of white stories and white bodies on stage.”

The issue of diversity and inclusion gets worse behind the curtain, with 80.5% of all writers and 81.3% of directors being white people. That percentage highlights the lack of representation of people of color on both Broadway and non-profit theaters in New York City.

AAPAC researchers also found theatre companies serving marginalized communities were vastly underfunded in comparison to the larger, white-led theatre companies.

Advocacy groups across the country continue to push for more equality in the arts world, from casting to hiring, funding, pay, storytelling, creatives and much more.

Some organizations, like AAPAC, Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Broadway Black, are continuously working to combat systemic racism, racial barriers and discrimination to help open the door for people of color in American theater.

In Sacramento, Celebration Arts is a non-profit organization that provides performing arts training to Black people and others in underserved communities.

James Wheatley founded the educational and performance organization in 1986 in response to the lack of representation of people of color in the arts. For more than 35 years, the organization has been offering opportunities in drama, dance, music productions and other classes.

"The importance is to keep the artform alive," said Wheatley. "But, we still have to do it ourselves. There's always been a struggle [for Black people] to be recognized and appreciated for the talents that we have. So, there's been a lot of separation over the years and it still exists. You can only go where you're invited, unless you have your own institutions."

Celebration Arts produces about six plays each year for the general public. The productions, typically, feature Black themes and issues that reflect their often-overlooked history and contemporary lives.

Celebration Arts is preparing to present a holiday play titled "The Star" from Dec. 9, 2021 to Dec. 19, 2021. The organization describes the production as "children, curious and fascinated by a star moving across the sky, want to follow it. Their adventure unfolds dragging doubtful adults along. A great holiday play with music and laughter."

Preston Collier is one of the cast members in the upcoming play. He's been working with Celebration Arts for about seven years. As a Black actor and performer, Collier says he wants to be the representation needed to help encourage the youth.

"Nothing's impossible, it's just having opportunity," said Collier. "It's important for younger people to see people who resemble them, whether in film, stage or even just day-to-day life, it's uplifting."

Diana Cossey is a cast member in the play, too. She's been stepping into the spotlight at Celebration Arts for 13 years in hopes of getting other people of color to do the same - with courage and a sense of belonging.

"It helps me to find my voice," said Cossey. "I can do this and make somebody else feel like they can do it too. I can be on stage and have a voice that's specific to me, but speaks to other people. In doing so, I can draw more people in."

Celebration Arts, along with other advocacy groups and organizations, is encouraging the public to support the arts. That involves participating in events, attending shows or plays, donating to underfunded organizations or groups, and much more.

"People should spread the word that Celebration Arts is available," Wheatley said. "We are able to provide performing training. We encourage people to participate, or come see our productions."