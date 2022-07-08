With love, compassion and mercy: Muslim community celebrating Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important holidays celebrated in Islam and lasts from three to four days.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the most important holidays celebrated in Islam begins at sundown Friday.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," is a holiday celebrated by millions of Muslims worldwide. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah through his willingness to sacrifice his son.

"These were prophets of God. These were prophets who had the greatest of tests," said Usayd Azhar, a coordinator for the Tarbiya Institute. "We're told in our holy scriptures that God will test us with that which we love."

In the Quran, before Ismail was offered for sacrifice, Allah sends a ram to sacrifice instead. Azhar said the holiday is meant to embody trust in God and embody the spirit of Prophet Ibrahim.

"We have to truly believe and truly trust that with difficulty will come ease and God has a better plan for us no matter what," said Azhar.

The Tarbiya Institute will hold prayers and a celebration to remember the spirit of the prophets Saturday. Every year, the organization hosts thousands of people for its celebration. Globally, everyone who celebrates Eid will start with their Eid Salat, or Eid prayer.

"After that, it's a time of love, celebration and mercy where families will greet each other with big smiles on their face," Azhar said. In the Greater Sacramento region, celebrations at the Tarbiya Institute will include food trucks and family-friendly activities.

"As a young Muslim, this holiday means the absolute world to me because I feel like today, everywhere you go, the one thing that's missing is love, compassion and mercy," Azhar said.