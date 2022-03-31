South Sacramento food bank loses main delivery truck as local food insecurity worsens

Leading 'Starting With A Penny's South Sacramento Food Bank', Angela Wade said growing numbers of people at food lines need to be accommodated with faster delivery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Angela Wade said she's been working day and night to keep her south Sacramento food bank running as smoothly as possible since the food line has only grown ― especially recently.

"The food is more expensive now," Wade told ABC10 on Wednesday. "And more people are walking here as opposed to driving. Even before people actually physically get to me, I have already seen so much going on in just the parking lot."

Active since 2015, Starting With A Penny's South Sacramento Food Bank involves many volunteers packing and unloading food from place to place five days a week.

But they just ran into a significant problem, the food bank's main 16-foot by 16-foot delivery box truck "blew a rod" and is currently out of service.

"So now we need to rent U-Hauls because sometimes we need three trucks for deliveries. We spend $100 a day with the U-Haul," Wade said. "It's nerve-wracking because a lot of our funding comes out of our pocket. We don't have big grants and things like that."

Once a frequenter of the very same food lines, Wade is again looking for help ― but this time it's to get food to the entire surrounding community.

"It's the donation of tools that are needed, the machinery that's needed or finance, and volunteering," she said. "As far as the truck, the only thing a person can do is offer a truck or send finances to help purchase a truck. We've got to purchase a truck.

Wade has since started a GoFundMe, where she hopes to get enough donations to help pay for a new truck. You can help out here.

Starting With A Penny's South Sacramento Food Bank is open five days a week, with Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by appointment and walk-ups on both Tuesday and Thursday. Hours are between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 2251 Florin Road, Suite 11.