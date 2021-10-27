Domestic violence suspect accused of abusing, threatening to kill girlfriend in Marysville

The man faces charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm and criminal threats

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The Marysville Police Department accused a man of abusing and threatening to kill his girlfriend while pointing a firearm at her.

Police responded to a domestic violence call on Monday involving a woman being held at gunpoint around 11:21 a.m. The incident took place at a home along the 1200 block of I Street in Marysville.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Joshua Charles Dalton. Police said Dalton had been abusing his girlfriend over the past several months and that the victim didn't report it out of fear. She still had visible injuries from where Dalton allegedly hit her days prior.

Police also accused Dalton of holding his girlfriend against the wall and threatening her when she tried to leave the home on Monday. Authorities said the victim's family member eventually arrived at the home, pulling Dalton away so the victim could escape.

Police found Dalton near the home and took him into custody. Dalton was booked at the Yuba County Jail on charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm and criminal threats. Dalton's bail was set for $150,000 with future court proceedings pending.