Officials investigate after Amazon truck carjacked, stolen from in Sacramento County

​The carjacking happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating after an Amazon truck was carjacked Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The carjacking happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue in south Sacramento. 

Officials say there are seven to eight male suspects and the truck was recovered. 

The driver was not hurt in the incident. 

Officials are investigating and no additional information is available at this time.

