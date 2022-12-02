Brandon Fernandez denied parole in murder of Justine Vanderschoot

Daniel Bezemer is set to have his parole hearing on Aug. 10.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — One of the murderers in the killing of Justine Vanderschoot was denied parole, the Placer County District Attorney's Office said.

The parole hearing was held for Brandon Fernandez and lasted four hours, taking into consideration the effect on the family, Fernandez's behavior in prison and other factors. He was denied parole for five years.

“We are glad that the CDCR parole board denied parole for Brandon Fernandez,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. “The murder of Justine was callous, calculated, and cruel. A beautiful young life was senselessly taken, leaving a loving family and an entire community devastated. We will continue to work for justice for Justine as we prepare for the next parole hearing on Aug. 10 for Daniel Bezemer.”

He and Daniel Bezemer, Vanderschoot's boyfriend, were both charged in the murder of Vanderschoot. Fernandez is serving a sentence of 15 years to life and Bezemer is serving a sentence of 25 years to life.

Bezemer's parole hearing is set for August 10.

