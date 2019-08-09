SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man in Oak Park Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 3100 block of Broadway around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the department.

They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began "lifesaving measures" on the man. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police department said.

The man's identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.

Homicide and crime scene investigators are investigating the shooting. They have not yet identified a motive.

The Sacramento Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357). They can also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

