The male suspect was arrested a short distance from the home.

COVINGTON, Wash. — When it came to making himself at home, this burglar took it to the extreme.

A man broke into a Covington home on June 30 and proceeded to do laundry and make himself a snack in the kitchen, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO)

Deputies were called to the residence around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, they learned that the homeowners had been startled awake by the burglar who had opened their bedroom door. The residents then chased the intruder from the home and called 911.

Deputies discovered that the suspect had made his way inside through an unsecured ground floor window. He then began doing his laundry and making himself food in the kitchen.

The suspect was found a short distance away from the home and was taken into custody.

Deputies found in the suspect’s possession a number of items that had been stolen from the home, including cash and car keys.