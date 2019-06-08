SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) arrested 11 people who they said operated a black market marijuana grow on California state property.

Authorities found 15,000 marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana, three loaded guns and evidence of a poached deer during the July 12 bust.

CDFW said wildlife officers observed the suspects shipping out more than 400 pounds of processed marijuana through a rented U-Haul truck. CDFW also cited environmental violations that include illegal water diversion, pesticide and petroleum products placed near streams, garbage placed near waterways, habitat destruction and causing substantial environmental harm to public land.

The grow operation consisted of two side-by-side properties. CDFW owned one and the Nature Conservancy owned the other property. Both properties are a part of the Cosumnes River Preserve.

Officers removed 1,900 pounds of trash from the site as well.

"CDFW property and just 25 miles from the State Capitol demonstrates the brazen actions of those involved in the black market marijuana trade," said David Bess, CDFW deputy director and chief of the law enforcement division.

"There's no question that operations of this nature prevent the legal cannabis market from thriving. The extra resources provided by Gov. Newsom's administration to shut down illegal cultivation sites like this one are greatly needed and made this mission possible," Bess added.

CDFW's Special Operations Unit conducted the investigation and received support from the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting. The Campaign Against Marijuana Planting included the U.S. Forest Service, the California Department of Justice and the National Guard.

CDFW asks for the public to report illegal marijuana cultivation and environmental crimes such as water pollution, water diversions and poaching to the CalTIP hotline by calling 888-334-2258 or text information to "TIP411" (847411).

