Female inmate escapes custody while at Colusa County hospital, deputies say

Officials said she was in the custody of the Glenn County Sheriff's Office while she was unattended at the hospital.

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — A female inmate tried flagging drivers down for a ride after escaping the custody of the Glenn County Sheriff's Office in Colusa County, deputies said.

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office said they received reports of a woman in a robe and orange jumpsuit trying to flag people down for a ride at the intersection of East Webster and B Street around 2 p.m. Monday.

She was gone by the time deputies arrived.

According to officials, the Glen County Sheriff's Office took Brittany Glass, a female inmate, to the Colusa Regional Medical Center for medical treatment on Sept. 21 and was in their custody while unattended at the hospital.

It's not clear how she escaped or where she went.

She's described as 34 years old with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She stands at 5'4" inches and weighs 158 pounds. She was arrested on various drug charges and felony warrants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Colusa County Sheriff's Office.

