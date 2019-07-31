SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Sheriff's deputies are responding to reports of a man with a gun in north Sacramento, according to Sgt. Tess Deterding said.

Multiple people called the department around 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, reporting that a man was shooting a handgun in an area near Madison Avenue and College Oak Drive.

When deputies got there they found no victims, but witnesses gave conflicting reports and said that the man may have been shooting at people or vehicles, Deterding said.

While covering the story, ABC10 Reporter Lena Howland found at least one car with a shattered rear windshield in the Jack in The Box parking lot on Madison Avenue.

Deterding said deputies are on the lookout for a black man with a thin build, between 5'10" and 6' tall. He is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt and grey or black sweatpants.

A perimeter has been set and K9 units on scene, Deterding said. She went on to say that the public may see more officers than usual, as there is an overlap between deputies on the day shift and swing shift.

